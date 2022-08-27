Texas Commission advises Jersey Village residents to boil water to preserve pressure system

The boil water notice is in effect due to the low water pressure. Those who have weakened immune systems should immediately follow the directions listed.

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Jersey Villiage public water system to notify all customers of a boil water notice on Friday.

The notice is due to low water pressure. All customers are asked to boil water before consuming/ using it for hand washing, brushing their teeth, drinking, etc.

Those with weakened immune systems, children, and seniors who are the most vulnerable to harmful bacteria should follow.

To ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria in the water, it should be boiled and cooled before use for drinking or human consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Individuals can also purchase bottled water or get it from a place where the water is safe to use.

The public water system will notify customers when the notice is no longer needed, and the water is safe for human consumption.