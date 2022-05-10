dead body

Police find man's body in southeast Houston near Highway 90, according to HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a report of a man's body found in southeast Houston, police say.

On Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene at 3247 Yellowstone Blvd. near Highway 90.

Upon arrival, HPD says they found an unresponsive man approximately 30 to 40 years old on private property, in a secure area.

This is a developing story.

