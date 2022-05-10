Police find man's body in southeast Houston near Highway 90, according to HPD

HPD homicide detectives are heading to a report of a deceased male found at 3247 Yellowstone Blvd near Highway 90 about 12:30 p.m. today Preliminary information is the male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, was found on private property in a secure area.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/XBIOw7NAYH — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 10, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a report of a man's body found in southeast Houston, police say.On Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene at 3247 Yellowstone Blvd. near Highway 90.Upon arrival, HPD says they found an unresponsive man approximately 30 to 40 years old on private property, in a secure area.This is a developing story.