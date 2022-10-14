Manner of man's death undetermined months after body found wrapped in blanket, dumped in ditch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It is still unclear what led to the death of a man nearly three months after his body was found wrapped in a blanket in southwest Houston.

On July 19, at about 9 p.m., 27-year-old Michael Adamson was found wrapped in a blanket and duct taped in a red sheet after someone reported seeing the body in a roadside ditch to police.

According to autopsy reports released Friday, Adamson's manner of death was listed as "undetermined," although his primary cause of death has not yet been released by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The victim's mother shared her frustrations to ABC13 in August as investigators were trying to solve the death of her son.

"He didn't wrap himself with duct tape and a blanket and dumped himself in a ditch. And those responsible need to pay for it," Kathleen Strole, Adamson's mother, said. "I need answers. I've got to have closure. I've got to know one way or the other what happened."

Strole said she believes someone out there knows something about how her son died or who left him in the ditch.

"I need closure. My son didn't deserve to be thrown in a ditch like trash because he was not trash," she said.

If you have any information on what happened to Michael Adamson, you're asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.