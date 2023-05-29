Man's body found after crashing ATV into deep body of water at off-road park in Crosby, HCSO says

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities found a man's body after he reportedly crashed an ATV into the water near an off-road park in Crosby on Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man crashed an ATV into a deep body of water near 1927 Gulf Pump Road at about 3 p.m.

Dive teams were sent to search for the man after he hadn't resurfaced. In an update at about 6:30 p.m., Gonzalez said crews recovered the man's body.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone else was involved.

