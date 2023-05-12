According to a tweet from Houston police, a dive team was deployed to the scene to remove the body from Brays Bayou after it was discovered at about 9:15 a.m.

Body found near Texas Spur 5 in Brays Bayou during search for man who jumped in to help 2 kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was found on Friday during the search for a missing man who was swept away in Brays Bayou while trying to rescue two children earlier this week.

SkyEye video shows crews standing along Brays Bayou near Texas Spur 5 and Wheeler Road. According to a tweet from Houston police, a dive team was deployed to the scene to remove the male's body from the water after it was discovered at about 9:15 a.m.

Although the identity of the body found has not been confirmed, crews had been searching Brays Bayou since Wednesday after a 22-year-old man and another adult jumped into the water to rescue two 12-year-olds who got too close to the water and fell in near the bridge at Almeda and MacGregor.

Everyone managed to get out of the water except for the 22-year-old, HPD said. He has been missing ever since.

On Wednesday, HPD's helicopter searched from the air. Police and firefighters were also stationed at points between the park and the ship channel before the search was called off.

Then on Thursday, ABC13 cameras captured video of rescue boats and dive teams searching in the section of the bayou that runs between SH-288 and Hermann Park.

Unfortunately, the current was moving very quickly following heavy rain earlier this week, causing suction points at the bridges. It was also very windy, meaning the dive teams weren't able to safely get into the water.

Instead, they were in boats, using sonar technology to search the water up and down the bayou.

