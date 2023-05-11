Man lost in Brays Bayou after trying to help someone in the water, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man trying to help someone caught in Brays Bayou got lost in the water himself, police said.

The Houston Police Department confirmed crews began searching for the would-be rescuer early Wednesday evening in a portion of the bayou near Highway 288 and South MacGregor Way.

Preliminary information from police states a person went into the water when a second went in after to help. The first person was able to get out, but the other became in peril, police added.

Police didn't provide any additional details other than the Houston Fire Department also responded.

