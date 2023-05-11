Because of heavy rain earlier this week, the water in the bayou is deep and moving fast, causing difficulty for the search teams.

Search continues for man who jumped into Brays Bayou to help 2 children who fell in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dive teams are continuing the search for a man who was swept away in Brays Bayou while trying to rescue two children on Wednesday.

Crews were searching for the man near SH-288 between Hermann Park and the H-E-B on North MacGregor.

Houston police said around 7 p.m. Wednesday, the man and another adult jumped into the water to rescue two 12-year-olds who got to close to the water and fell in near the bridge at Almeda and MacGregor.

Everyone managed to get out of the water except for the missing man, HPD said.

On Wednesday, HPD's helicopter searched from the air. Police and firefighters were also stationed at points between the park and the ship channel.

Because of heavy rain earlier this week, the water in the bayou is deep and moving fast, causing suction points. The search was called off overnight due to the conditions.

"It's very dangerous when you have these bayous. People should stay away from them, especially after a rain when the current is strong. It can be very dangerous and even deadly," Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Police said the missing man is in his 20s, though they did not identify him.