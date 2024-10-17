Man's body found in driver's seat after crews extinguish car fire in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found in the driver's seat of a burned vehicle in an industrial area of northwest Houston, police said on Thursday.

The Houston Fire Department said the man was found dead in the 7900 block of Blankenship Drive, in the parking lot of a business.

Firefighters extinguished a car fire at about 8:15 a.m., and that's when the man's body was discovered in the driver's seat.

According to HFD, a business reported the fire and told investigators they recognized the burned car as an ex-contractor vehicle, but it's unclear if the person inside is him. Officials added that the man inside that vehicle was approximately 53 and Hispanic.

Houston police said no foul play is suspected at this time, and the cause of the fire is being determined.

Police haven't released any other information at this time.

