boat accident

Search for missing couple in Lake Conroe resumes

EMBED <>More Videos

2 missing in Lake Conroe 'presumed drowned,' officials say

LAKE CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews resumed searching on Sunday for two missing people that were presumed to have drowned in Lake Conroe Friday evening.

Officials said Saturday's search was hampered by rough waves near Ayers Island.

Witnesses told police that they saw a group of people rent a pontoon on Friday before seeing a 26-year-old woman fall overboard that same watercraft. They said her 24-year-old boyfriend jumped in to save her, and neither resurfaced.

The couple had been on a boat with three others enjoying the sunset, authorities said. A third person also jumped in to help when the two began to struggle in the water.

Authorities also said they received a second rescue call for a capsized vessel while they were out trying to locate the couple.

Crews split up and were able to find the boaters from the capsized vessel, according to a post by Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough on Facebook.

They were taken to a Texas Game Wardens vessel then brought to shore.

Keough said the boaters were not wearing life jackets despite having them available on board.

"As the boating season ramps up, please remember to wear your life jacket while on the lake. It can save your life," Keough wrote on Facebook.
Investigators said they discovered that no one on the boat knew how to swim.

This all happened just northeast of Ayers Island.

The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
conroesearchdrowningmissing mansearch and rescuewater searchmissing manwater searchmissing womaninvestigationsboat accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOAT ACCIDENT
Man charged in deadly boat crash in Lake Conroe, documents say
Boat still on its side in Lake Conroe as capsize investigation ongoing
Victim in fatal boat crash used Apple Watch to call for help
Naya Rivera's mom opens up about the day the late actor went missing
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Show More
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
More TOP STORIES News