Search for missing couple in Lake Conroe resumes

LAKE CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews resumed searching on Sunday for two missing people that were presumed to have drowned in Lake Conroe Friday evening.Officials said Saturday's search was hampered by rough waves near Ayers Island.Witnesses told police that they saw a group of people rent a pontoon on Friday before seeing a 26-year-old woman fall overboard that same watercraft. They said her 24-year-old boyfriend jumped in to save her, and neither resurfaced.The couple had been on a boat with three others enjoying the sunset, authorities said. A third person also jumped in to help when the two began to struggle in the water.Authorities also said they received a second rescue call for a capsized vessel while they were out trying to locate the couple.Crews split up and were able to find the boaters from the capsized vessel, according to a post by Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough on Facebook.They were taken to a Texas Game Wardens vessel then brought to shore.Keough said the boaters were not wearing life jackets despite having them available on board."As the boating season ramps up, please remember to wear your life jacket while on the lake. It can save your life," Keough wrote on Facebook.Investigators said they discovered that no one on the boat knew how to swim.This all happened just northeast of Ayers Island.