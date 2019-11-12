boat accident

Boat crashes off jetty and strands 4 in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A boat crash off a jetty in Galveston Monday evening stranded four people on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard and multiple fire departments responded to the crash that happened around 6 p.m. about two miles away from East Beach.

Weather was believed to have played a factor in the incident. It was also hindering rescue efforts for the four people on board.

The Coast Guard couldn't reach the boaters because of shallow water and walking on the jetty is too dangerous. Small boats couldn't get through the rough waves as well.

Emergency responders used jet skis to bring the boaters back to shore. At least two of the boaters were expected to be taken to the hospital by ambulance on shore.

There were no initial reports of injuries or the boaters' conditions. Authorities said, though, that hypothermia was present.
