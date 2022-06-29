boat accident

Two people hospitalized after boat crash in Lake Houston, HFD says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people have been hospitalized after a boat crash in Lake Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The crash happened Tuesday at about 5:38 p.m. in the 20200 block of Atascocita Lake Drive in Humble.

Three people were on the boat at the time of the crash. One victim was taken to the hospital via life flight. A second victim was taken by EMS. The third victim refused medical treatment, HFD said.

It's unclear what led to the crash. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
