Boat blocks Eastex Freeway inbound at Hopper, causing backups

Whatever you choose to do, plan accordingly so this doesn't sink your commute.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You don't see this every day. Then again, we are in Houston, so there likely isn't much that comes as a surprise on these freeways.

On Thursday morning, a boat in the middle of the Eastex Freeway inbound at Hopper became the latest disruption, blocking several lanes and the left shoulder.

If you're coming in from areas including Humble and Kingwood, this affects you.

The backups at last check were past the Beltway.

Helicopter reporter Tammy Rose determined using the technology in SkyEye that speeds were below 20 mph, with the feeder road also coming to a crawl.

An alternate route is I-45 or Hirsch Road.

Whatever you choose to do, plan accordingly so this doesn't sink your commute.

----

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!