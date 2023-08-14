Brian Josue Torres Banegas is charged for allegedly shooting his neighbor during an argument at a kid's birthday party in the Greenspoint area.

Man charged for allegedly shooting neighbor during argument at child's birthday party in Greenspoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing charges after being accused of firing his gun at a child's birthday party in Houston's Greenspoint area on Saturday.

Brian Josue Torres Banegas, 30, is charged with aggravated assault for the shooting at an apartment complex along City View Place.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Shots fired between neighbors at child's birthday party in Greenspoint area, police say

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m. when two neighbors were arguing over who was going to pay for the beer.

That's when police said Banegas fired multiples shots: one into the air and then at least two at the 39-year-old victim.

First responders took the victim to the hospital after finding him with gunshot wounds in his stomach. Officials said he is expected to be OK.

HPD said Banegas initially left the scene in his vehicle but later returned and turned himself over to police. He was subsequently charged and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Investigators didn't disclose whether any children were around during the shooting, but said no one else was injured.

SEE ALSO: Teen found shot to death in backyard where house party was being held in Baytown, officials say