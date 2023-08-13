Teen found shot to death in backyard where house party was being held in Baytown, officials say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead and another person injured in Baytown after an apparent house party early Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at a home in the 2400 block of Sweet Bay Drive at about 12:50 a.m. According to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne, deputies received several calls regarding a shooting in the area.

Within minutes, deputies arrived and found a large number of people standing outside the residence who told deputies a person was injured in the backyard.

According to officials, the 19-year-old was found to have suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, who was last reported in stable condition, was taken to the hospital by Chambers County EMS.

A preliminary investigation found that a large party was being hosted at the home at the time of the shooting. Those in attendance confirmed to officials the suspected shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Officials did not elaborate if there was a known cause that led up to the shooting.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 409.267.2500.