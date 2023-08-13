Shots fired between neighbors at child's birthday party in Greenspoint area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man opened fire at a kid's birthday party in north Houston on Saturday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 11: 20 p.m. at the Rockridge Place apartments in the Greenspoint area.

Investigators said two neighbors were arguing over who was going to pay for the beer when one of the men shot the other.

The suspected shooter fled the scene. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man shot in the stomach.

The Houston Fire Department took the victim to the hospital and say he is expected to be OK.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s.

Investigators didn't disclose whether any of the children were around during the shooting.

Lt. JP Horelica said no children were injured.