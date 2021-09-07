assault

Man charged in shooting that sent Houston rapper's son to ICU, HPD says

Jason Grays, who is the son of Big T - a Houston rapper who famously sang on "Wanna Be a Baller," remains in the ICU.
EMBED <>More Videos

Rapper Big T's son shot during fight over parking space, family says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged in the shooting of a Houston rapper's son, who is now fighting for his life in the ICU, after a fight unfolded over a parking spot in southwest Houston last week, police said.

The video above is from a previous report.

Michael Alexander Barrett, 55, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. The shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in the 7800 block of West Airport Boulevard sent 27-year-old Jason Grays to the hospital.



Grays is the son of Big T, whose name was Terence Prejean. Prejean famously sang the chorus on rapper Lil' Troy's 1999 hit "Wanna Be a Baller."

SEE RELATED STORY: Houston rapper Big T's son in ICU after being shot during fight over SW Houston parking space

Houston police said Grays allegedly punched Barrett in the face during the fight. That's when Barrett went into the apartment, came back with a gun and started shooting. One of the bullets hit Grays in the face, according to investigators.

Barrett was found a few blocks away from the shooting scene and taken to jail, according to detectives.

Prejean's widow, Melanie Bryant, said the bullet that hit her son went through his mouth and down his spine. She is still waiting to find out from doctors if Grays will be able to walk again.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses. Bryant said she knows it's going to be a long road to recovery for her son.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfightassaultgun violenceshootingman shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
3rd person accuses same man of road rage, says he spit in her face
Passenger on American Airlines flight punches flight attendant
Man charged after road rage confrontation on I-45
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News