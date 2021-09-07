Man charged in shooting that sent Houston rapper's son to ICU, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged in the shooting of a Houston rapper's son, who is now fighting for his life in the ICU, after a fight unfolded over a parking spot in southwest Houston last week, police said.Michael Alexander Barrett, 55, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. The shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in the 7800 block of West Airport Boulevard sent 27-year-old Jason Grays to the hospital.Grays is the son of Big T, whose name was Terence Prejean. Prejean famously sang the chorus on rapper Lil' Troy's 1999 hit "Wanna Be a Baller."Houston police said Grays allegedly punched Barrett in the face during the fight. That's when Barrett went into the apartment, came back with a gun and started shooting. One of the bullets hit Grays in the face, according to investigators.Barrett was found a few blocks away from the shooting scene and taken to jail, according to detectives.Prejean's widow, Melanie Bryant, said the bullet that hit her son went through his mouth and down his spine. She is still waiting to find out from doctors if Grays will be able to walk again.The family has set up ato help with medical expenses. Bryant said she knows it's going to be a long road to recovery for her son.