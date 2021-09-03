Houston rapper Big T's son in ICU after being shot during fight over SW Houston parking space

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The son of a Houston rapper is fighting for his life in the ICU after he was shot in what police believe was a fight over a parking spot.The son of Big T, whose name was Terence Prejean, was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex late Thursday night.Prejean famously sang the chorus on rapper Lil' Troy's 1999 hit "Wanna Be a Baller."Prejean's widow, Melanie Bryant, told ABC13 she still hasn't been able to see her son, 27-year-old Jason Grays."It's senseless," Bryant said.The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 7800 block of West Airport Boulevard near Preakness Way.Houston police said there was a fight between Grays and an unidentified suspect over a parking spot, in which Grays allegedly punched the suspect in the face.The suspect then went into an apartment, came back with a gun and started shooting. One of the bullets hit Grays' in the face, according to investigators. He was then rushed to the hospital.Officers said someone in a black Cadillac started shooting at the suspect before he took off.Police said they know who the suspect is, but no one is in custody as of Friday night. Details on a description of the suspect weren't immediately released."We have his name. We're looking for him now," said HPD Lt. Emanuel Pavel. "We got his phone number. We're trying to get him to turn himself in."Bryant, who was surrounded by family and Grays' girlfriend on Friday, pleaded for the suspect to do the right thing. She's hoping he'll turn himself in."Once something is escalated and out of control, the first thing that you reach for is a gun?" Bryant asked. "Before you pick up one, if you would have a second thought to note that this could kill [or] impact that person's life and the person's life that you have destroyed."Bryant said the bullet that hit her son went through his mouth and down his spine. She is waiting to find out from doctors if her Grays will be able to walk again."My son is fighting for his life," Bryant said. "He is on life support. He is still in ICU."The family has set up ato help with medical expenses. Bryant said she knows it's going to be a long road to recovery for her son."He deserves for whoever did this to him to pay for it," said Carri White, Grays' cousin. "When I say pay for it, I mean go through the justice system and be prosecuted for what they did to him, because this doesn't just affect him ... his mom. I'm his mom's sister's daughter. It affects our whole family, because we are really close, and it was so unexpected. We are just praying he gets through this and that we find whoever did this to him."Please contactdirectly if you have any information related to this investigation.Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly. To remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment, start by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip ator through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.