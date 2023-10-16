Deputies said evidence at the scene suggests the suspect drove a dark-colored truck, though the exact make and model are unknown.

Driver takes off after bicyclist killed in crash in east Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in east Harris county overnight.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Crosby Lynchburg Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the man was riding his bicycle northbound on Crosby Lynchburg when an unknown vehicle hit him and fled the scene.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video in the area. Officials said there are no known witnesses.