The bicyclist was heading south when he was hit from behind by the driver and ejected onto the grass, deputies say.

Bicyclist hit by driver from behind dies in Katy, deputies say; Suspect left the scene

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in Katy is being sought after deputies say the suspect took off without helping.

The deadly crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Monday on South Mason near Cimarron Parkway.

Deputies say the bicyclist was heading south when he was hit from behind and was ejected onto the grass.

The driver left, and deputies say there were no witnesses.

Deputies will be speaking with nearby business owners for possible surveillance video.