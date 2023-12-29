Fire at Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston's Third Ward ruled accidental, HFD says

Dramatic video from Third Ward shows flames shooting out of Beyoncé's childhood home. The family who lives there now spent Christmas morning picking up the pieces.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department has determined that the fire at Beyoncé's childhood home in Third Ward was accidental.

Firefighters said they received a call about the fire at about 2 a.m. on Christmas Day.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston's Third Ward burns in fire on Christmas Day

They arrived at the home in the 2400 block of Rosedale Street within six minutes and found the home's second story engulfed in flames, the fire department said.

Fire crews said they controlled the fire, searched the home, and extinguished the remaining flames in the attic by pulling the ceiling.

The family that currently lives in the home was present at the time of the fire, but according to the fire department, no one was injured.

HFD Arson investigators ruled the fire's cause as an accidental electrical fire.

According to HFD reports, 34 firefighters responded to the incident and were able to put out the fire in less than 10 minutes.

The fire department also reported that the fire caused $300,000 in estimated damage.