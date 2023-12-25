Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston's Third Ward burns in fire on Christmas Day

Dramatic video from Third Ward shows flames shooting out of Beyoncé's childhood home. The family who lives there now spent Christmas morning picking up the pieces.

Dramatic video from Third Ward shows flames shooting out of Beyoncé's childhood home. The family who lives there now spent Christmas morning picking up the pieces.

Dramatic video from Third Ward shows flames shooting out of Beyoncé's childhood home. The family who lives there now spent Christmas morning picking up the pieces.

Dramatic video from Third Ward shows flames shooting out of Beyoncé's childhood home. The family who lives there now spent Christmas morning picking up the pieces.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston's Third Ward went up in flames on Christmas morning.

The Houston Fire Department told ABC13 they received a call about the fire at about 2 a.m. Monday.

By the time firefighters arrived at the home in the 2400 block of Rosedale Street, the home's second story was already fully engulfed in flames.

The Knowles Family moved out of the home decades ago, but it's still considered an iconic landmark to fans of the Houston-born musician."

The family that lives there now was home at the time, but according to the fire department, no one was injured.

ABC13 spoke with the family, who were all still in their festive pajamas, some of them young children.

Firefighters said they were able to put the fire out quickly, before it could cause more damage:

"They did a great job. I'm going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire," District Chief Justin Barnes said.

HFD is still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.