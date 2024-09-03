Firefighters find man dead after extinguishing house fire in southwest Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead after firefighters extinguished a house fire in southwest Houston's Parkglen neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Houston firefighters responded to reports of a house fire around 5:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Longbrook Drive, near Alief ISD's Douglas Smith Elementary School.

When firefighters arrived, large flames were coming from the front of the home. Two people who managed to escape told HFD someone was trapped inside.

Unfortunately, while crews conducted a primary search and worked to extinguish the flames, a man was found dead inside the home.

In a post on social media, HFD said there were no reported firefighter injuries.

Video from the scene shows a hole in the roof and damage to the front of the home.

A neighbor told ABC13 he woke up to the sound of screams. That's when he opened his blinds and saw flames.

The neighbor, Gilbert Benitez, said he saw someone trying to fight the fire themselves with a hose before firefighters arrived. Benitez said the flames grew rapidly.

"It's kind of crazy. You see it on the news, but you never expect you'll be the one to experience it," Benitez said.

HFD's Arson Division is working to determine what caused the fire.

