Person dies after being trapped inside trailer home on fire in east Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has died after firefighters in east Harris County worked to extinguish a fire at a home Friday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed the fatality on social media platform X shortly before 1 p.m.

Gonzalez said deputies responded to a home on Independence Parkway N. at Center Street that was engulfed in flames. SkyEye flew over the active scene, where crews could be seen battling the fire as smoke filled the air.

Deputies reportedly found a person trapped inside. After pulling him outside, Gonzalez said the victim was pronounced dead.

It's unclear what led to the fire.

The sheriff said all southbound lanes of Independence Parkway would be shut down due to the fire.

