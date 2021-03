Beyoncé grants Houston Black-owned small business $10,000

HOUSTON, Texas -- Global superstar Beyoncé has granted a Houston food truck owner and event planner with $10,000. Misti Buard received $10,000 from the singer's BeyGOOD's Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund to assist in growing Brand Appetit The small business coordinates food trucks for events such as weddings and festivals. Buard's grant is part of BeyGOOD's partnership with the NAACP to expand economic opportunity for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic."I plan to continue expanding my business with the $10,000 grant," Buard said in a statement. "I am working hard to market my company and build awareness for Brand Appetit, while also investing in another bike cart."