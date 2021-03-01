HOUSTON, Texas -- Global superstar Beyoncé has granted a Houston food truck owner and event planner with $10,000. Misti Buard received $10,000 from the singer's BeyGOOD's Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund to assist in growing Brand Appetit.
The small business coordinates food trucks for events such as weddings and festivals. Buard's grant is part of BeyGOOD's partnership with the NAACP to expand economic opportunity for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I plan to continue expanding my business with the $10,000 grant," Buard said in a statement. "I am working hard to market my company and build awareness for Brand Appetit, while also investing in another bike cart."
For more on this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.
The video above is from a previous story.
SEE ALSO:
'BeyGOOD' initiative closed after 'overwhelming response' for financial assistance following storm
Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation announces COVID-19 housing assistance fund
Beyoncé grants Houston Black-owned small business $10,000
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News