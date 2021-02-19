Beyoncé teaming up with Houston non-profit to provide financial assistance to Texans

The singer's BeyGOOD Foundation is teaming up with Adidas and a Houston disaster relief organization to provide urgent relief to those in need.
Through the non-profit group "Bread of Life," they will provide "one-time financial assistance to those who have experienced a non-recurring, sudden or emergency-related financial hardship" due to the winter storm.
Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance.— BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) February 19, 2021
We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm. pic.twitter.com/Tqpf7kxmij
Texans and people in other states affected by the storms are able to apply using their Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form for up to $1,000.
Houstonians can also donate to Bread of Life to provide further assistance to those in need.
RELATED:
Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation announces COVID-19 housing assistance fund
Meet the Houston pastor teaming up with Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion