beyonce

Beyoncé teaming up with Houston non-profit to provide financial assistance to Texans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston native Beyoncé is stepping up to help Texans recover after the historic winter storm.

The singer's BeyGOOD Foundation is teaming up with Adidas and a Houston disaster relief organization to provide urgent relief to those in need.

Through the non-profit group "Bread of Life," they will provide "one-time financial assistance to those who have experienced a non-recurring, sudden or emergency-related financial hardship" due to the winter storm.



Texans and people in other states affected by the storms are able to apply using their Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form for up to $1,000.

Houstonians can also donate to Bread of Life to provide further assistance to those in need.

RELATED:

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation announces COVID-19 housing assistance fund
EMBED More News Videos

Houston's very own Beyoncé is stepping up in a major way during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what should know about the application process that opens in January.


Meet the Houston pastor teaming up with Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion
EMBED More News Videos

Beyoncé grew up singing in this church. Now she's giving back and teaming up with another Houston female rap star. 🤘

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncharitywinter stormbeyoncewinter weatherdonationscharities
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEYONCE
Eat the same ice cream as Beyoncé at Hank's in Houston
Beyoncé offering $5K to 100 people impacted by housing crisis
Beyoncé and Peloton team up and gift TSU students memberships
Parrot goes viral with flawless Beyoncé cover
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'It was a mistake' - Ted Cruz tells ABC13 of Cancun trip
Some call for Cruz to resign after taking trip in weather crisis
Hard freeze is on the way thru Friday morning
Icy spots still remain on some Houston roads
Who pays for repairs if cold weather caused pipes to burst?
DA wants investigation into 'disturbing' winter deaths
Power restoration appears to improve for some customers
Show More
What Texans should know when filing claims for burst pipes
Power generation no longer issue with outages, Abbott says
Houston Food Bank providing for families after winter storm
Some Houstonians still without power
CenterPoint says those $200K bills were sent by mistake
More TOP STORIES News