Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation announces COVID-19 housing assistance fund

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's very own Beyoncé is stepping up in a major way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, the 39-year-old philanthropist announced through her BeyGOOD Foundation that she will be donating $500,000 to families who are facing evictions and housing issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn," the news release read.
The online application will open on Jan. 7, where 100 recipients will be selected to receive $5,000 grants for rent or mortgage. Round 2 of the application process will open in February.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Beyoncé's foundation has assisted other organizations across the country to help provide people with food, water, household supplies and COVID-19 testing.
A few months ago, Beyoncé launched her BeyGOOD Small Business Impact fund where small business received 10,000 grants.
