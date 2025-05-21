Texas-born country star will close out the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Texas-born country star will close out the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Cody Johnson will take the star-shaped stage for a concert-only performance on March 22, 2026.

A native of Sebastopol, TX, a small town near Huntsville, the singer's track "Welcome to the Show" has been the rodeo's official theme song since 2019. Johnson brings legit rodeo experience to his work, having competed as a professional bull rider before devoting his life to music.

Known for songs such as "'Til You Can't," "The Painter," and "Me and My Kind," Johnson has earned numerous awards, including the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards Song of the Year for "Dirt Cheap," CMT Artist of The Year, three CMT Music Awards wins, four CMA Awards including Album of The Year in 2024, and "Best New Country Artist" at the iHeart Music Awards in 2023.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.