DWI investigation underway after driver blows through stoplights in deadly crash, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The westbound lanes of Bellaire remain closed Sunday morning while Houston police investigate the scene of a deadly crash.A tow truck is working to remove the SUVs involved from the road.Police said they received a call at about 3:35 a.m. They believe the storm may have caused several of the stoplights in the area to go out.Officers said the driver of a maroon SUV was going west on Bellaire and blew through several lights. The driver allegedly crashed into a black SUV that was going south on Ranchester, killing that driver.Authorities believe alcohol may have also been involved.Investigators remind the public to never drive under the influence and encourage others to practice defensive driving."When weather is a factor and lights are not working properly, the best thing is to proceed with caution. When you come to an intersection and all four lights are out, in all directions basically, you treat it as a red light. So you stop, look, and proceed when safe to do so," said HPD Sgt. R. Dunn.Drivers can take Bellaire eastbound to get around the crash.HPD says the driver of the maroon SUV failed the field sobriety test and was taken into custody.