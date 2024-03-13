3-year-old dies week after family's Uber driver crashed when chasing hit-and-run suspect, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child who was hospitalized after being in an Uber with her family during a hit-and-run crash last week has died, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said 3-year-old Evelyn Medina died on Monday.

Evelyn and her parents were riding in the Uber on March 3 when the white minivan was rear-ended by a white F-350 pickup truck.

HPD said a possible drunk driver was controlling the pickup truck and tried to flee after hitting the Uber near the I-45 North Freeway and West Road in north Houston.

The family's Uber driver began chasing the hit-and-run suspect, according to police.

ABC13 obtained surveillance video last week showing the truck making a quick U-turn, hitting a column and the curb before heading south on the North Freeway.

What you don't see is that the Uber driver ended up crashing into the traffic control box, according to police.

Medina was hospitalized with severe spinal cord injuries.

No one has been charged for this incident, and the family's attorney confirmed with Eyewitness News that Evelyn was taken off of life support.

Police said the Harris County District Attorney's Office was consulted and determined the case will be presented to a grand jury for review.

ABC13 contacted Uber after the crash and was given the following statement: "Road safety is a critical focus for us. We have removed the driver's access to the platform while this investigation is ongoing and will assist police however we can."