Woman accused of driving drunk, hitting 3 people with her car after they confronted her during crash

A woman is charged with DWI and aggravated assault after she allegedly crashed into a group while driving drunk and hit three of them with her car.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old woman is in jail after police say she drove drunk and then attacked three people with her car.

The whole incident happened Sunday morning in downtown Houston.

A group of friends who were parked in a downtown garage said Daniela Posadas crashed into their car. When they got out to exchange insurance information, the situation got dangerous.

The group said Posadas punched one woman multiple times, then got back in her car and hit all three of them.

They called the police, and Posadas drove off. After a short chase, police say Posadas ended up back in the same garage.

According to police, Posadas refused to get out of her car until they used a stun gun to take her into custody.

Posadas has since been charged with a DWI and three counts of aggravated assault, according to records.

"You ran over one person's foot, hit another person in the knees, and then backed up and hit somebody else in the knees. That's the lady you had also supposedly punched," the judge said in court. "I'm going to set a bond for you in each of these cases in the amount of $20,000."

Records show this is Posadas' first arrest.

Despite the incident, neither one of the three friends was seriously injured.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.