Bellaire Broiler Burger abruptly closes after celebrated comeback to pursue 'potential new location'

HOUSTON, Texas -- A beloved Bellaire burger joint's reopening plans have been scuttled, at least for now. Bellaire Broiler Burger closed over the weekend.

In a message posted to social media, the restaurant said the closure stemmed from "circumstances beyond our control." Reached by CultureMap for comment, restaurateur Jason Scheinthal declined to specify the specifics of those unnamed circumstances.

"Needless to say, I am incredibly disappointed as this was something I was so incredibly excited about," Scheinthal writes in a text.

