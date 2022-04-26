restaurant

Bellaire Broiler Burger serving its signature cheeseburgers, fries again after restaurateur buys it

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas -- A beloved Houston burger institution has been reborn. Bellaire Broiler Burger is once again serving its signature cheeseburgers and crinkle-cut fries in the heart of the Bellaire triangle, and the property will soon be home to another once-popular restaurant that operated in the area, too.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Restaurateur Jason Scheinthal purchased Bellaire Broiler Burger's building and intellectual property, including recipes and branding, from its previous owner Tom Daneman. The old owner closed the restaurant in 2020 when he decided to retire, Scheinthal explains.

SEE RELATED STORY: Flip'n Patties fuses Filipino cuisine with gourmet burgers!

Formerly the owner of Upper Kirby bar Eighteen36, the Landry's vet will also use the building to revive The Roadster Grill, the Greek diner concept he purchased from owner Nick Semoudiaris and operated at Eighteen36. Diners will be able to order both menus with recipes prepared "just the way it was" before either restaurant closed. Scheinthal says the acquisition of Bellaire Broiler Burger is a bit of a childhood dream fulfilled, as he grew up eating at the restaurant.

SEE RELATED: Prince's Hamburgers gets a new home at the Sharpstown Park Golf Course

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfoodrestauranthouston culturemapburgersamerican food
RESTAURANT
This Mexican restaurant's 'secret menu' tacos are worth the hype
Firefighters work to extinguish flames at Heights-area bakery
Chicken sandwich craze goes Chinese at Chicago ghost kitchen
Be on the lookout! You might see a robot roaming the streets
TOP STORIES
Stolen items found in car after deadly rollover crash on I-45
Loopholes in use of fake car tags in Harris Co. closed under new laws
Sunshine returns Wednesday
Bricks of cocaine found washed up on Galveston beaches, police say
Coast Guard searching for missing 88-year-old boater near Smith Point
120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns
Montgomery ISD approves raise for teachers in 2022-23 school year
Show More
Rep. Cawthorn caught bringing loaded gun through airport security
Testimony resumes in trial for man charged with murder of 11-year-old
Appeal considered for DNA testing in Rodney Reed death penalty case
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio
Prescribed burn scrapped at Sylvan Rodriguez Park due to rain
More TOP STORIES News