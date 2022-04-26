Bellaire Broiler Burger serving its signature cheeseburgers, fries again after restaurateur buys it

HOUSTON, Texas -- A beloved Houston burger institution has been reborn. Bellaire Broiler Burger is once again serving its signature cheeseburgers and crinkle-cut fries in the heart of the Bellaire triangle, and the property will soon be home to another once-popular restaurant that operated in the area, too.Restaurateur Jason Scheinthal purchased Bellaire Broiler Burger's building and intellectual property, including recipes and branding, from its previous owner Tom Daneman. The old owner closed the restaurant in 2020 when he decided to retire, Scheinthal explains.Formerly the owner of Upper Kirby bar Eighteen36, the Landry's vet will also use the building to revive The Roadster Grill, the Greek diner concept he purchased from owner Nick Semoudiaris and operated at Eighteen36. Diners will be able to order both menus with recipes prepared "just the way it was" before either restaurant closed. Scheinthal says the acquisition of Bellaire Broiler Burger is a bit of a childhood dream fulfilled, as he grew up eating at the restaurant.