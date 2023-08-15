He's king of the world! Or at this rate, he should be! Bun B was just crowned with another honor on the national stage.

Football fans and foodies can soon indulge in Bun B's Trill Burgers at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's nothing like a juicy burger, crispy fries, and a fountain drink in hand when watching your favorite team at your favorite stadium - and in your favorite city, of course. Football fans will soon be able to add to their list of favorites during Texans game days at NRG Stadium this year.

Bun B announced his award-winning smashburgers will be available at four concession stands during the 2023 Houston Texans season.

The video above is from 2022 when Bun B's Trill Burgers won Good Morning America's burger contest.

The legendary rapper will serve his signature burgers and fries, including the award-winning OG Burger - named "Best Burger in America" on GMA last summer.

Bun B isn't leaving anything out for Texans' fans by also dishing out the Vegan OG Burger with smashed plant-based Impossible patties and vegan cheese, seasoned fries, and drinks.

"We're very excited to be at NRG Stadium for every home game to serve Trill Burgers and watch our Texans play to victory," Bun B said. "Go, Texans."

Aramark Sports + Entertainment is partnering with Trill Burgers' concession stands to be located at Sections 115, 135, 520, and 548.

"The booth at Section 135 will utilize a convenient self-checkout system, while the location at Section 548 will feature new AI-powered Zippin technology to streamline the ordering process and get fans back to their seats in record time," the burger joint said in a news release.

There will also be Trill Burger Packages available for order in luxury suites.

This isn't Trill Burgers' first rodeo at NRG Park.

The fan-favorite burgers were served at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on NRG grounds in 2022 and 2023.

In April, Trill Burgers made its debut inside NRG Stadium at the NCAA Men's Final Four, and who could forget the three historic sold-out Taylor Swift concerts?

Trill Burgers said it will be in the house when Beyoncé returns to Houston for two shows at NRG on Sept. 23 and 24.