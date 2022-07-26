Power outages in Baytown causing heavy flaring and smoke at power plant

SkyEye was at the scene of the plant in Baytown where heavy, thick smoke was shooting out into the air after power outages were reported in the city.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Baytown is experiencing power outages Tuesday, which are causing heavy flaring and smoke, officials said.

The power outages impacted the Chevron Phillips Chemical Company at 9500 Interstate 10 East the most, the company announced. SkyEye was at the scene of the plant and captured video of thick, heavy smoke exuding into the air.

"There is no danger to plant employees or the community. We apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused," Chevron said in part.

Residences and businesses from SH-146 East to Icet Creek Crossing in Mont Belvieu are experiencing intermittent outages. In addition, traffic signals along SH-146, as far north as FM-565 are out.

The cause of the outages is unknown but remains under investigation.

There is no public threat and no shelter-in-place order has been issued.