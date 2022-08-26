Battleship Texas will depart historic San Jacinto site for repairs on Aug. 31, foundation says

There will be a free live stream available on the foundation's Youtube and Facebook page to watch the ship's route to its final destination.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- After over 70 years at its home at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, the 110-year-old vessel Battleship Texas will depart for repairs on Aug. 31, according to the foundation.

The Battleship Texas Foundation, in conjunction with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission, announced the move on Monday.

The repairs will happen at the Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporations' Galveston Shipyard.

Battleship Texas closed back in August 2019 to allow preparation for the intended move for much-needed repairs. The ship is the last remaining vessel from World War I and World War II.

The San Jacinto Battleground Historic Site and parts of Independence Parkway will be closed during the early morning hours of Aug. 31 until the ship has moved past the Lynchburg Ferry, which will also be closed.

A free live stream will be available to watch the USS Texas leave and her route as she sails over the Houston Ship Channel to the final destination. To watch, you can view it on BTF's YouTube and Facebook group pages.

The tow will happen from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Good viewing locations for the public will be the Texas City Dike, Pier 21, Bayland Island, and Seawolf Park for a more up-close look. This, of course, is subject to the local authority.

The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and the vessels in the Houston Ship Channel. Water traffic will be restricted in the ship channel and the safety zone.

You can find more information at on the Battleship Texas website and social media channels.