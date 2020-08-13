Battleship Texas Foundation set to repair Battleship Texas

LA PORTE, Texas -- As of Aug. 1, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has transferred operational control of the historicalin La Porte to the nonprofit Battleship Texas Foundation under a 99-year lease, according to a Battleship Texas Foundation press release.The battleship, which has been closed to the public since Aug. 2019 to allow for preparation for transportation to a shipyard for extensive repair work, is months away from moving.Starting in November or December, the ship will take until January or February to move to an unidentified shipyard for repair work, which will take about a year to complete. The shipyard is reportedly located in Louisiana.Battleship Texas is expected to reopen to the public in the first quarter of 2022, according to the release.Once open, the foundation will operate the ship with constant preservation and maintenance efforts. The foundation will also offer new experiences and programs for the ship's visitors, the release reads.In 2019, the department and the foundation entered a memorandum of understanding in which the foundation will maintain the ship for the department and the state of Texas.Battleship Texas is the last remaining battleship that participated in both World War I and World War II, according to the department.