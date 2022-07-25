Battleship Texas Foundation announces upcoming ship departure

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've wanted to scratch Battleship Texas off your bucket list, you might want to hurry before the ship sets sail.

The Battleship Texas Foundation, with its partners, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission, announced that the Battleship Texas will be departing San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site for repairs in mid-August.

According to the foundation, repairs will be done at Gulf Copper and Manufacturing Corporations' Galveston Shipyard.

The departure date will be announced as soon as it is set, which may be as close as four days before the tow.

San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, parts of Independence Parkway, and the Lynchburg Ferry will be closed to the public on the departure date, officials said.

The ship can be viewed throughout her route over most of the day. Experts said a good public viewing location is the Texas City Dike.

All updates will be on the Battleship Texas Foundation website.