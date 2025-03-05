Suspect barricades himself in Twisting Vine Lane home in NW Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A SWAT scene is underway Wednesday morning in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies with Precinct 1 responded to a call in the 7800 block of Bayou Forest Drive, where they said a man allegedly showed up, busted some windows, and fired a shot at the home.

Following that incident, Gonzalez said the suspect is possibly barricaded at his home in the 8600 block of Twisting Vine Lane.

In his last post, Gonzalez shared SWAT was headed to the scene.