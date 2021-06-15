Barbers Hill softball and baseball teams become state champs in same month

Congratulations Eagle softball! State Champs 2021! We are proud of our ladies and coaches ! @bh_softball @BHBoosterClub pic.twitter.com/3UR4xPT4JP — BH Eagle Basketball (@bheaglebball) June 6, 2021

Congratulations to the Barbers Hill Eagles on their 1st #UILState Baseball Championship!



Raithen Malone (Barbers Hill) named Championship Game MVP with WIN, 3.1 IP, 0 R, 3 K. pic.twitter.com/jJGQKrLGbf — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) June 12, 2021

Let's Celebrate our State Champions with a Parade of Champions!

Tuesday, June 15 at 7:00 PM on Eagle Drive from Barbers Hill Admin Bldg to the High School. Eagle Drive will close at 6:45 PM. Come out and celebrate our Baseball & Softball State Champions! Wear Blue!

💙🦅🥎🏆⚾️🦅💙 pic.twitter.com/VOF97xCloB — BH Athletic Booster (@BHBoosterClub) June 13, 2021

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Texas-sized celebrations are in order!Barbers Hill High School's softball and baseball teams both won state championships, making it a first in school history for the two sports.The Lady Eagles softball team captured their title on June 5 by beating Aledo High 4-1 in Austin.Then, this weekend, it was the baseball team's turn at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, where they took down the Hallsville Bobcats 2-1 and hoisted up their own 5A championship trophy.Plus, to make the celebration even sweeter, Barbers Hill is now the first 5A school to win both baseball and softball championships in the same year, and the seventh school to win both in all Texas UIL classifications.A "Parade of Champions" was scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. along Eagle Drive in Mont Belvieu. But due to weather, the celebration was pushed back. It is unknown when the celebration will take place.The parade will depart from the BHISD administration building, located at 9600 Eagle Drive, and will head north ending at the high school.The parade will feature both winning teams as well as the Barbers Hill High School cheer squad and the Soaring Eagle Band.