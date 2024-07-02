Houston high school teams look to prep for upcoming season with 7-on-7 games

Local schools in the Houston area have begun preparing for the upcoming season, consisting of 7-on-7 games before August.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It will be soon that Texas high school football returns under the Friday night lights.

Until then, we get our football fix with 7-on-7. It's a chance for teams to work on their timing and chemistry, and everyone else can see what teams and players to look out for this season.

"Since I'm the new quarterback, I can get the feel of the real games because I wasn't the starter last year," Cy-Falls' Pharoah Kennedy said.

The format is pivotal to the competition. It pits running backs and receivers against linebackers and defensive backs.

ABC13 ventured and went to check out the talent on the field:

Jermaine Bishop: wide receiver 2026, Willis High School 2026

Jacorey Watson: Wide receiver, Shadow Creek Ranch High School

Rahim Hutchins: Wide receiver, Shadow Creek High School

Christopher Stewart: Wide receiver, Shadow Creek High School

Kaleb Burns: Linebacker, 2025, Cy Falls High School

Shane Walker: Wide receiver, 2025, The Woodlands High School

"Every time I step on the field, I'm trying to be the best I can be," Walker said. "I've got big dreams and big goals in my head, and I'm working hard every day to accomplish those dreams. Things are going good; we are all working as a team, trying to get better as a team," Burns said. "We're spending every day together, trying to get the chemistry up, and I feel we'll have a great season."

Dickinson made its way through the consolation bracket. Like most other schools, the Gators are using 7-on-7 to perfect their chemistry and timing for the season.

"It really helps us getting routes on, getting chemistry with your quarterback", Mason Peterson said. "I think it's beneficial for us because we are a young team so we need to get better on a lot of things offensively and defensively."

The Gators made it to the Final Four in the consolation bracket. DeSoto won the Championship division.

We are just inside two months till the season kicks off for real!