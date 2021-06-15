Liberty softball celebrates state championship with parade of champions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10781534" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CONGRATS, BARBERS HILL! The baseball boys not only join their softball team as state champs but they're also going down in school history!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9410888" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A community is rallying behind a high school senior facing a life-altering injury suffered on the practice field.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10608972" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're not crying, you're crying! Ok, we're crying. Watch this sweet moment between dad and son after Bryce McCray, a George Ranch High School athlete, became state champion.

LIBERTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Everyone loves a parade!The Liberty, Texas, community came out strong Monday night for the "Parade of Champions" to celebrate the Lady Panthers' state softball championship.The Liberty High School team beat Calallen (Corpus Christi) 10-3 on June 5 for the Panthers' second state softball title in school history.Future Baylor Lady Bear pitcher Kaci West was named championship game MVP.Hit play on the video above to watch the celebration!