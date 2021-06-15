Liberty softball celebrates state championship with parade of champions

The Liberty, Texas, community came out strong Monday night for the "Parade of Champions" to celebrate the Lady Panthers' state softball championship.
The Liberty High School team beat Calallen (Corpus Christi) 10-3 on June 5 for the Panthers' second state softball title in school history.
Future Baylor Lady Bear pitcher Kaci West was named championship game MVP.
Hit play on the video above to watch the celebration!
In Liberty for @SoftballLP state championship parade and celebration!!!— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) June 14, 2021
@abc13houston #StateChamps pic.twitter.com/CWMF8wgUep
GET MORE GREAT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS STORIES FROM ABC13!
Barbers Hill wins 1st baseball state championship in school history
Holden James, graduating Clear Creek HS senior, uplifted by community after life-altering injury
Houston-area high school track stars set records and make history at weekend meet
Follow ABC13 sports producer Joe Gleason on Twitter for more!