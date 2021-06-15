high school sports

Liberty softball celebrates state championship with parade of champions

By Joseph Gleason
Liberty softball celebrates state championship with parade

LIBERTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Everyone loves a parade!

The Liberty, Texas, community came out strong Monday night for the "Parade of Champions" to celebrate the Lady Panthers' state softball championship.

The Liberty High School team beat Calallen (Corpus Christi) 10-3 on June 5 for the Panthers' second state softball title in school history.

Future Baylor Lady Bear pitcher Kaci West was named championship game MVP.

Hit play on the video above to watch the celebration!



