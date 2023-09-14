Barbers Hill HS goes into Day 2 of no power after transformer blew, sparked fire

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) -- Students at Barbers Hill High School are out of class again on Thursday until a new transformer is installed, administrators say.
The video above from SkyEye shows the transformer that blew and sparked a fire on Wednesday. It knocked out power, and although administrators say there was no significant damage, they said a new transformer couldn't be installed in time for classes to resume Thursday.
No other campuses are impacted.
