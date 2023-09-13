WATCH LIVE

Barbers Hill HS releases students early after transformer fire caused power outage

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 3:55PM
Transformer fire at Barbers Hill HS forces district to cancel class
Barber Hill ISD said the transformer fire was out and students and staff were allowed back inside. However, the power was out at the school, so the district canceled classes for the rest of the day.

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) -- Classes are canceled at Barbers Hill High School after a transformer caught on fire Wednesday morning.

Barbers Hill ISD said students and staff were quickly evacuated from the school when the fire sparked. No injuries were reported.

SkyEye flew over the school, where the transformer appeared to be charred and smoking.

In a later update, the district said the fire was out and students and staff were allowed back inside. However, because of the fire, the power was out at the school, so the district canceled classes for the rest of the day.

Instruction continued at all other Barbers Hill ISD campuses.

Parents were told they could pick their students up as soon as possible.

