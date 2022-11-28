Houston Thanksgiving shooting: Yonetsy Granado's return pending after surrendering in San Antonio

Granado's ex-wife was among the people killed in the quadruple shooting on Baggett Lane in the Spring Branch area, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are offering a first look at the man accused of barging into a Spring Branch home on Thanksgiving night and shooting his ex-wife and another man to death.

Yonetsy Montiel Granado's booking photo was released on Monday three days after shots were fired inside the northwest Houston home, where a 15-year-old boy and a second man were also hit and injured.

Yonetsy Montiel's booking photo is seen in the image above with the Baggett Lane crime scene captured on Nov. 24, 2022. Inset image: Houston Police Dept.

According to the Houston Police Department, the 38-year-old suspect took off after the killings and later turned himself in to authorities in San Antonio the next day. HPD says Granado has been charged with two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Eyewitness News has reached out to HPD, Harris County Sheriff's Office, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office about when he'll return to Houston.

A holiday in bloodshed

Houston police were called to the 1400 block of Baggett Lane, which is just off Wirt Road, last Thursday night regarding a shooting with multiple victims.

Officers arrived to find four people shot, including a 38-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man both dead at the scene. The other two victims were rushed to area hospitals, where their conditions were stabilized.

Investigators initially learned that at about 9:15 p.m., a family and some friends were finishing Thanksgiving dinner when police said Granado walked in and started firing. Granado's ex was among the dead, police said.

Police later confirmed the man killed lived at the house, though it's unclear if the woman also lived or was staying there. The other two people whom the suspect shot are a man and a 15-year-old boy.

So far, only one of the two dead victims was identified: 64-year-old Eric Vanuchelen.

According to police, there were four other people in the house who ran for their lives and hid in bedrooms when the ex-husband came in shooting. Investigators said he reloaded his gun at least once.

A girl under 10 years old who was in the house at the time of the shooting slept through the whole incident and was not harmed, police added. Child Protective Services officials were seen at the home shortly after the shootings. ABC13 has also reached out to the agency on Monday about the fate of the children.

The other victims' relationships with the suspect were still unclear, as of Monday. Police believe this was an isolated domestic incident and there's no threat to the public.

