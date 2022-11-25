2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD

Officials are still looking into how the situation unfolded.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead, and two others are injured after a woman's ex-husband barged into a home in the Spring Branch area on Thanksgiving and started shooting, Houston police said.

The video above is from the initial report on Thursday evening.

Officers have arrested a 38-year-old man who homicide detectives have questioned. He is facing two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault, HPD said.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Caution tape, multiple squad cars, and two police officers were posted in front of a home on Thursday where officers responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Baggett Lane near Wirt Road.

Inside the home at about 9:15 p.m., the family and some friends had just finished eating Thanksgiving dinner when police said a man with a gun walked in and started firing. He shot and killed his ex-wife and another man, police said.

Police later confirmed the man killed lived at the house, though it's unclear if the woman killed also lived there or was staying there.

The other two people the suspect shot, a man and a 15-year-old boy, are stable at the hospital.

According to police, there were four other people in the house who ran for their lives and hid in bedrooms when the ex-husband came in shooting. Investigators said he reloaded his gun at least once.

A girl under 10 years old was in the house at the time of the shooting, police later confirmed. She slept through the whole incident. ABC13 reporter Courtney Fischer saw Child Protective Service taking her from the scene Friday morning.

"We don't know where he's at. We don't have his name yet. That's going to come further. We're going to be asking for the public's help and the media, to help us capture the man that killed two people in this house and injured two," HPD Assistant Chief Cantu said during a briefing early Friday morning.

Detectives said they have no surveillance video because, according to neighbors, there were no working cameras.

According to police, the shooter is the ex-husband of the woman killed, and they have a child together. As for the three others shot, their relationship is still unclear.

