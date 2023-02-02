﻿Houston woman rescued as a baby from NW Houston school more than 40 years ago shares her story

A newborn who was rescued in 1982, outside of M.C. Williams Middle School in Houston, speaks with Eyewitness News about growing up without the mother who left her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Feb. 14, 1982, a newborn girl was found at the entrance of M.C. Williams Middle School in northwest Houston. Now, more than 40 years later, that baby is grown up and has a name. It's Leigha Curry, and she's on a journey to find out more about how her life began.

ABC13 covered the story back in 1982.

"Some grim news here in Houston. Two young infants, one just a few hours old were abandoned and left to die here in Houston over the weekend. One baby did die. The other is doing just fine. They are also looking for the mother of a newborn Black baby girl who was discovered by students at the Williams Middle School in northwest Houston," ABC13 reported in 1982.

"No note, no nothing. Just left behind the school," Curry said.

She dug up Harris County Child Welfare records that show she had hypothermia from being left on the ground that chilly February day. She had low blood sugar but quickly recovered in the hospital.

"It tells you, 'The two children had found the baby on the back steps of the school, told their parents who in turn called the fire department,'" Curry read.

Curry says she grew up in a loving home with her adoptive parents. She is now a wife, a mother of two, and a school support officer at Houston ISD. Though she's accomplished a lot, she has always wondered where she came from.

"For the last six months, I've been on this emotional roller coaster of figuring out who I am. Where did I come from? And the big secret is, who had me?" Curry said.

Tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC13, Leigha Curry takes us on her journey to find her family. You'll hear what she wants to tell the mother who left her, including whether she forgives her. You'll also meet two cousins who were just adolescents when they saved little Leigha's life all those years ago.

SEE RELATED STORY: Baby abandoned on stranger's doorstep with note detailing domestic violence situation

SEE ALSO: Father charged for leaving abandoned baby in strangers' Livingston shed

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.