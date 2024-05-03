US Coast Guard evacuates 12-hour-old baby girl from flood-impacted Cleveland, Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard had to fly a newborn baby girl by medical helicopter from a flood-impacted area in Cleveland, Texas, on Friday.

According to the USCG, Harris County Emergency Operations Center personnel received a call at about 11:45 a.m. about a newborn baby experiencing low oxygen levels at a Texas emergency hospital.

Emergency medical care personnel were unable to transport the baby by ambulance because of flooding in the area.

After the aircraft arrived on the scene, the mother, the infant, and a paramedic were transported to a Texas Children's Hospital in Houston. Officials said the baby is stable.