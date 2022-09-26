Couple's dog sniffing around shed leads to discovery of abandoned baby hidden inside

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A baby girl is recovering in the hospital after a husband and wife found her injured and alone in a shed in Livingston.

Police believe the child was left there after a crash.

The couple says they think the little girl was in the shed for about three hours before their dog started sniffing and barking around it, making them take a look inside.

"I turned around and told my wife, 'Call 911. There's a baby in there.' She was like, 'Huh?' She said, 'What are you talking about?'" homeowner John McClain said. "I told her, 'Call 911.'"

John and his wife Katharine say after calling 911, they got permission to pick up the little girl up.

They noticed she had bruises around her face and body. Katharine says she wrapped the baby girl in a towel, and she immediately fell asleep in her arms.

The little girl was found inside their backyard shed lying on her stomach between a file cabinet and motorcycle.

Police believe the little girl was injured in a crash that happened earlier Saturday morning near the couple's home.

"I'm a mom, you know, and how could someone just leave a baby?" Katharine said.

So, how did she end up in the McClains' shed?

The couple used their security camera footage to rewind several hours before, where a man believed to be her father is seen putting her into their shed and then trying to break into four vehicles along their street before stealing a neighbor's truck.

"We looked on the surveillance tape and she was in there. I mean the guy had carried her in there. We have it where he opened up the gate and put her in there. It's just horrible. I can't explain my feelings, just can't explain," Katharine said.

The little girl was taken by Life Flight to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston with a broken leg that had to be pinned during surgery.

The man believed to be her father was eventually arrested.

