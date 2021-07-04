18-year-old's bond denied after high-speed chase with Splendora police, 7-month-old inside unharmed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-month-old baby is safe after his parents led officers on a chase Saturday night before crashing into a Montgomery County canal, authorities said.The driver, identified as Jose Aragon, 18, of Missouri City, was taken into custody and was transported to a hospital before he was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. He faces charges of evading arrest, and child endangerment.Splendora police said Aragon had active warrants for his arrest from Fort Bend County. A judge also denied his bond.The baby was found upside down in a car seat inside Aragon's pickup truck when it crashed on Highway 59 around 9 p.m.The child's 16-year-old mother was seen throwing what were believed to be drugs and a firearm magazine from the vehicle during the chase, according to Splendora police.Speeds reached at least 90 miles per hour during the pursuit. As the truck approached the FM 1485 exit, the driver lost control and the pickup flew across the 100 foot drainage canal, police said.The truck rolled once it landed on the other side of the canal, police said. Officers had to swim the canal to get to the truck on the other side and found the baby in an unsecured child safety seat in the back seat of the truck.The 16-year-old girl and the baby were not hurt in the crash. She faces felony possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence for throwing the drugs and pistol magazine out the window, police said.Child Protective Services was called to take custody of the baby.