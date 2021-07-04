police chase

18-year-old's bond denied after high-speed chase with Splendora police, 7-month-old inside unharmed

EMBED <>More Videos

Pickup crashes after chase with Splendora police, 7-month-old inside

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-month-old baby is safe after his parents led officers on a chase Saturday night before crashing into a Montgomery County canal, authorities said.

The driver, identified as Jose Aragon, 18, of Missouri City, was taken into custody and was transported to a hospital before he was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. He faces charges of evading arrest, and child endangerment.

Splendora police said Aragon had active warrants for his arrest from Fort Bend County. A judge also denied his bond.

The baby was found upside down in a car seat inside Aragon's pickup truck when it crashed on Highway 59 around 9 p.m.
The child's 16-year-old mother was seen throwing what were believed to be drugs and a firearm magazine from the vehicle during the chase, according to Splendora police.

Speeds reached at least 90 miles per hour during the pursuit. As the truck approached the FM 1485 exit, the driver lost control and the pickup flew across the 100 foot drainage canal, police said.

The truck rolled once it landed on the other side of the canal, police said. Officers had to swim the canal to get to the truck on the other side and found the baby in an unsecured child safety seat in the back seat of the truck.

The 16-year-old girl and the baby were not hurt in the crash. She faces felony possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence for throwing the drugs and pistol magazine out the window, police said.

Child Protective Services was called to take custody of the baby.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashpolice chasecar chasebaby
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
End of chase prompts SWAT stand off near UH
Man released from hospital sparks chase in stolen ambulance, HPD says
Police chase comes to end on Houston's east side
Wounded man stole Uber driver's SUV before chase, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News