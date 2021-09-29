car into building

Pickup crashes into Shenandoah restaurant along North Freeway

SHENANDOAH, Texas (KTRK) -- A Shenandoah restaurant sustained major damage early Wednesday morning when a pickup truck crashed into the building during a heavy downpour, authorities said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at Babin's Seafood Restaurant in the 19500 block of I-45 south of Research Forest.

The driver lost control of the pickup during heavy rain, according to authorities on the scene. The driver was not hurt in the crash, but the impact caused extensive damage to the structure and equipment inside.

Crews from The Woodlands Rescue used jacks to support the building after water lines and a support column were broken during the crash.

The restaurant crash was at least the third major incident in the Shenandoah area overnight.

Crews also responded to a roll-over crash in the main lanes of I-45 in front of St. Luke's and a minor crash caused by a wrong-way driver near Rayford.

The wrong-way crash involved a vehicle that was side-swiped on the freeway, but no major injuries were reported.

Police were able to find the driver of the wrong-way vehicle at Lake Front Drive.
